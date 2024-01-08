Rules around civil service spending to be tightened up following audit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rules around civil service spending to be tightened up following audit

By Press Association
The spending by civil servants over the three-year period under scrutiny amounted to £14.2 million (PA)
A review of spending by Scottish civil servants totalling more than £14 million has resulted in a number of recommendations being made to tighten up rules around their use of electronic purchase cards (ePC).

The review was ordered after details emerged last year involving 58,751 payments made by Government officials between September 2019 and August 2022 amounting to £14.2 million.

Senior Government staff are issued with the credit-style cards to buy goods and services with a value of up to £5,000 per transaction.

A breakdown of ePC spending obtained by Scottish Labour last year included VIP air travel for the former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and her staff over the three-year period costing £9,898.

SNP annual conference
The cost of VIP air travel for former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her staff was revealed last year (PA)

Purchases by senior staff also included yoga classes, nail polish and hotel accommodation at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire for a women in sports event.

The cards were also used to pay for a staff member’s driving theory test, China crockery for a meeting room and “wellington boots for inspections” worth £272.

Further details revealed bowling and pottery lessons were paid for as part of “away days” team building exercises for civil servants costing a total of £32,995.

First Minister Humza Yousaf announced last August he would instruct permanent secretary John-Paul Marks – the Scottish Government’s most senior civil servant – to conduct a review into the spending.

The Government said an internal audit team reviewed 194 transactions that had been the focus of previous reporting and found all but one were appropriate under the current ePC policy.

A spokesperson said the single inappropriate transaction was not made by the cardholder and was identified via banking system controls as fraudulent, then refunded.

The full spending review has now been published recommending improvements to policy and guidance, including enhanced monitoring and reporting, as well as a further review of card usage and limits as well as categories of exclusions and out-of-scope expenditure.

The permanent secretary has also indicated that corporate guidance should be reviewed and updated to reflect the principle that all staff “away days” should be carried out within public sector venues, with any exceptions requiring senior approval of an appropriate business case.

The Government said an on-going review of the number of card holders has already resulted in a reduction of just under 10% since last summer, while mandatory training and follow-up refresher training will also be given to everyone with ePC responsibilities.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur MSP said: “The Scottish Government is focused on delivering the best value for money for taxpayers – something that is particularly important during a cost-of-living crisis, where both household and public sector budgets are tight.

“That is why the First Minister commissioned a review into ePC spending to ensure we have the right procedures in place.

“It is reassuring that the review concludes that the transactions audited were all appropriate under the current ePC policy, with the only exception being a fraudulent transaction carried out by a third party.

“I welcome the recommendations which aim to strengthen processes, including reviewing what may or may not be purchased through ePC, as well as improved monitoring and mandatory training.

“The use of ePC is standard practice across governments and it is vital that policies and guidance on usage remain as robust and transparent as possible.

“This will ensure civil servants can continue to carry out their daily duties effectively while maintaining the best use of public funds.”