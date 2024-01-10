Woman, 88, dies following two-vehicle crash

An 88-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a car and a van.

The collision happened on the A737 northbound at Dalgarven just outside Kilwinning, Ayrshire, at around 3.50pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and the passenger of the car, an 88-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the 60-year-old man driving the car was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

A 37-year-old man, the driver of the van, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash which involved a black Ford Mondeo and a white Ford Transit van.

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of Ayrshire Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2032 of Tuesday January 9 2024.