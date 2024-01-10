3,000 homes reconnected after water main bursts in Inverclyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3,000 homes reconnected after water main bursts in Inverclyde

By Press Association
About 12,000 people in Inverclyde had their water supply disrupted (PA)
About 3,000 homes have had supplies restored after a burst water main affected 12,000 properties in Inverclyde.

Scottish Water is working to restore supplies to customers in Greenock, Wemyss Bay and Gourock, and Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire, after the water main burst near Whinhill Primary School in Greenock on Wednesday.

About 12,000 properties in parts of the PA15, PA16 Greenock postcode area, PA17 in Skelmorlie, PA18 in Wemyss Bay and PA19 in Gourock lost their normal water supply or experienced low pressure.

Some restorative work has been carried out which has begun to restore water supplies to about 3,000 properties in some parts of Greenock

Twenty water tankers have been deployed which has allowed Scottish Water to put water into the network at different locations and support the restoration of normal supplies.

Repairs are expected to have been completed by midnight, with normal supplies being restored to all remaining properties.

Scottish Water says customers whose supplies have been restored should be aware that pressure might be lower as the system in their area begins to recover.

They have advised those with discoloured water to run the cold water tap in their kitchen until it runs clear.

Some will have their water restored before others depending on their location on the network and factors such as the elevation of their property.

A drive-through collection point for bottled water has been opened at Inverclyde Academy.

Bottled water collection points are also at Skelmorlie Community Centre and Wemyss Bay Primary School, with Scottish Water asking customers to only take what they need.

Scottish Water apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

Customers who have experienced flooding are asked to contact Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778.