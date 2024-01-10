3,000 homes reconnected after water main bursts in Inverclyde

About 3,000 homes have had supplies restored after a burst water main affected 12,000 properties in Inverclyde.

Scottish Water is working to restore supplies to customers in Greenock, Wemyss Bay and Gourock, and Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire, after the water main burst near Whinhill Primary School in Greenock on Wednesday.

About 12,000 properties in parts of the PA15, PA16 Greenock postcode area, PA17 in Skelmorlie, PA18 in Wemyss Bay and PA19 in Gourock lost their normal water supply or experienced low pressure.

Some restorative work has been carried out which has begun to restore water supplies to about 3,000 properties in some parts of Greenock

Twenty water tankers have been deployed which has allowed Scottish Water to put water into the network at different locations and support the restoration of normal supplies.

Repairs are expected to have been completed by midnight, with normal supplies being restored to all remaining properties.

A burst main is affecting the following areas, #PA15, #PA16, #PA17, #PA18 & #PA19. Bottled water pick up points are open at Wemyss Bay & Skelmorlie. Inclyde Academy will close at 23.00hrs this evening. https://t.co/9Lig3Uwxww pic.twitter.com/MN4IoH6mwz — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 10, 2024

Scottish Water says customers whose supplies have been restored should be aware that pressure might be lower as the system in their area begins to recover.

They have advised those with discoloured water to run the cold water tap in their kitchen until it runs clear.

Some will have their water restored before others depending on their location on the network and factors such as the elevation of their property.

A drive-through collection point for bottled water has been opened at Inverclyde Academy.

Bottled water collection points are also at Skelmorlie Community Centre and Wemyss Bay Primary School, with Scottish Water asking customers to only take what they need.

Scottish Water apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

Customers who have experienced flooding are asked to contact Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778.