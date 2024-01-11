Uptick in children with hot water bottle burns as families try to keep warm

Parents are being warned about the danger of giving their children hot water bottles after an uptick in the number being treated for burns.

Officials at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow say 11 youngsters have been treated for hot water bottle burns so far this winter – more than double the number seen over the same period last year.

They believe the rise could be the result of more families using hot water bottles as a cheaper way to keep warm as energy prices remain high.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is now urging parents to take extra care when filling a bottle for their children to prevent accidents.

The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow has seen a rise in youngsters with burns injuries caused by hot water bottles (PA)

Parents are advised to always use a hot water bottle cover, never fill one with freshly boiled water, and only fill bottles up to two-thirds to prevent accidental spills from squeezing.

They are also reminded to check stops are fitted properly and ensure children do not sit or stand on bottles or take them to bed in case they burst.

Sharon Ramsay, a paediatric burns nurse specialist at the hospital, said: “We believe the number of patients coming to us with burns from hot water bottles may be higher due the current cost of living and more people using them as an affordable way to stay warm at home.

“When filling these, especially as part of the bedtime routine, it can be easy to rush and that’s when mistakes happen.

“We’re asking families that are using hot water bottles for their children, and themselves, to take the time to consider these steps to avoid any nasty incidents and unwanted trips to hospital.”