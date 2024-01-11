Water main burst affecting 12,000 properties repaired

Scottish Water has completed repairs to a burst water main which affected supplies to 12,000 homes.

The main burst near Whinhill Primary School in Greenock, Inverclyde, on Wednesday.

Teams from Scottish Water worked through to the early hours of Thursday to ensure properties were reconnected.

Properties in Greenock, Wemyss Bay and Gourock in Inverclyde and Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire were affected, either losing their normal water supply or experiencing low pressure.

The repair being carried out that affected supplies in #PA15, #PA16, #PA17, #PA18 & #PA19, is now complete. Some customers may experience discoloured water as a result. Please see here for further advice: https://t.co/9Lig3Uwxww — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 11, 2024

Water is continuing to be pumped into the system by tanker.

Scottish Water said customers whose supplies have been restored should be aware that pressure might be lower than usual as the system in their area begins to recover.

Anyone with discoloured water is advised to run the cold water tap in their kitchen until it runs clear.

Some properties will have their water restored before others, depending on their location on the network and factors such as the elevation of their property.

Scottish Water apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

Customers who have experienced flooding are asked to contact Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778.

John Griffen, water operations general manager at Scottish Water, praised the public for their patience and understanding during the incident.

He said: “We know how frustrating it is to be without water and no matter the scale of the incident we always do our very best to get services back up and running for customers as quickly as we can.

“We thank the thousands of customers affected by this burst and really appreciate their patience while we took on the huge task of getting water distribution points set up while the repair was under way.

“I would also like to thank our teams who worked tirelessly through the night and into the small hours of this morning to complete the complex repair, and those who provided support to customers delivering bottled water to those in need and staffing water stations.

“It was a fantastic team effort from all involved and everyone has done a sterling job.”