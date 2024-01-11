Man missing after yacht wreckage found in sea loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man missing after yacht wreckage found in sea loch

By Press Association
HM Coastguard has been involved in the search for the missing man (PA)
A man is missing after the remains of a yacht were found in a sea loch in the north west of Scotland.

The wreckage was first spotted in Loch Inver at around 12.30pm on Saturday, police said.

Further debris has since been discovered in the Strathan Bay area, sparking concern for the man understood to have piloted the yacht from Ullapool four weeks ago.

It is thought he set sail from Ullapool harbour alone on Wednesday December 13.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the recovery of wreckage from a yacht in the Strathan Bay area near Lochinver.

“We were made aware of debris in the area around 12.30pm on Saturday January 6, and police divers along with HM Coastguard and the RNLI carried out extensive searches.

“It is believed the yacht left Ullapool harbour on Wednesday December 13, 2023 with one person, a man, on board.

“The man is missing and concerns are growing for his welfare. His family are aware.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1323 of January 6.