Court appearance for 13-year-old boy accused of attack outside school

A 13-year-old boy will appear in court after an attack outside a high school in Glasgow.

Police were called to Lourdes Secondary School just before 2pm on Friday to reports a 14-year-old boy had been attacked.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged, and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in due course.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted on Kirriemuir Avenue, Glasgow, around 1.55pm on Friday January 12 2024.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment

“A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”