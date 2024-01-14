Court appearance for 13-year-old boy accused of attack outside school By Press Association January 14 2024, 3.29pm Share Court appearance for 13-year-old boy accused of attack outside school Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6333321/court-appearance-for-13-year-old-boy-accused-of-attack-outside-school/ Copy Link Police cordon (Ben Birchall/PA Wire). A 13-year-old boy will appear in court after an attack outside a high school in Glasgow. Police were called to Lourdes Secondary School just before 2pm on Friday to reports a 14-year-old boy had been attacked. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged, and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in due course. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted on Kirriemuir Avenue, Glasgow, around 1.55pm on Friday January 12 2024. “He was taken to hospital for treatment “A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident. “He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date. “A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”