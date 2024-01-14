Police probe after woman raped on street in Edinburgh

A police probe was launched after a woman was raped on a street in Edinburgh.

The 43-year-old woman was attacked on Abbey Street, Edinburgh, around 4.30am on Sunday.

Police taped off the street and launched an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 43-year-old woman in Abbey Street, Edinburgh, around 4.30am on Sunday January 14 2024.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”