Gang attack in Clydebank leaves stabbing victim in hospital

A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed on the street by a gang.

The victim, aged 35, is being treated in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the attack on Saturday, just before 5pm.

He was approached by three men in Hume Street, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, near the junction with Belmont Street, when the attack happened.

The three men ran off in the direction of Belmont Street and Argyll Road.

Two of the suspects were dressed in black and wearing snoods to cover their faces, while the other wore light blue shorts and a light blue top.

Police are treating it as a targeted attack but do not yet have a motive.

Detective Constable Ross Gemmell said: “At this time, we believe the injured man was specifically targeted, however, have yet to establish a motive as to why that was the case.

“Officers have been checking CCTV and making local enquiries since the attack but are appealing to anyone who may have seen the assault or has any information that may assist with their enquiries to get in touch.

“Two of the men were dressed in black clothing with a snood covering their faces and the third was dressed in a light blue top and light blue shorts.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2440 of Saturday, January 13, 2024. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.