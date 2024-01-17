Cash grant raises hopes for revamp of Glasgow visitor attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cash grant raises hopes for revamp of Glasgow visitor attraction

By Press Association
The People’s Palace in Glasgow (CSG CIC Glasgow Museums Collections/PA)
A project seeking to breathe new life into a Glasgow attraction has secured initial funding it is hoped will lead to a further award worth millions of pounds.

Glasgow Life, the charity which delivers culture and sports in the city, confirmed it has been granted £850,000 of development funding for the reimagined People’s Palace and Winter Gardens on Wednesday.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund award will be used to progress a vision to transform the attraction into “a dynamic, community-led museum and flexible space”, the charity said.

It is anticipated the development phase of the project will take around 16 months.

The museum, which showcases the social and cultural history of Glasgow, was closed in late 2018 over safety issues.

It later reopened but the enclosed gardens were kept closed prompting concerns for the maintenance of plants inside.

Bailie Annette Christie, chair of Glasgow Life, said: “For 126 years the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens has been one of Glasgow’s most treasured spaces, but it is now in need of significant investment.

“This announcement of Heritage Fund support is wonderful and crucial to breathing new life into the museum.

“While there is still work to be done to secure additional external funding, we can now move forward with this exciting project to restore, re-imagine, and improve a much-loved cultural and historical asset.

“We will use all we have learned about engaging with communities, developing innovative digital technology, and designing accessible spaces, to celebrate the people of Glasgow and tell the city’s stories in a world-class, accessible, and sustainable museum.

“This will bring a wealth of social and economic benefits to the people in the East End of Glasgow and beyond.”

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “I am delighted we are supporting this inspiring project, which is not only about redeveloping a much-loved building, but also rediscovering the story of Glasgow and putting the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens back in the heart of local communities.

“This initial support paves the way for an award of up to £7.5 million, which would be amongst the largest Heritage Fund awards made to a single project in Scotland.

“This reflects our new strategy to invest larger amounts in truly exceptional heritage projects across the UK, supporting our vision for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future.”

Glasgow City Council has already committed £2.9 million to the project, which is expected to cost £39.5 million in total. The local authority is expected to commit a further £11 million in due course.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, city convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said: “It’s great news that such a significant funding award has been secured for the People’s Palace.

“This award can add £7.5 million to the pot, which would be a massive step closer to the goal of revitalising the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens.

“We remain fully committed to exploring every avenue to raise the remainder of the funding required to bring this major part of Glasgow’s working-class history back to life.

“We want to see the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens fully restored and functioning as a great cultural attraction for Glasgow’s residents and visitors alike.”