Drone thought to be carrying drugs crashes near prison

Police are investigating after a drone thought to be carrying a package of drugs crashed near a prison.

The incident close to HMP Edinburgh was reported to police at around 1.05am on Wednesday.

Police said they are working with partners in the Scottish Prison Service to establish the full circumstances.

They said inquiries so far indicate the drone was carrying drugs and appealed for information about the incident.

Sergeant Mark Coull said: “It is believed the drone operator was in the Longstone Road area.

“Residents may have CCTV or even a passing motorist could have dashcam footage that could assist us. We are keen to speak to anyone with information that could trace those responsible.

“Drugs bring nothing but misery and harm. We depend on the support from our partners and members of the public, and will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal substances from our communities.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0123 of January 17, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.