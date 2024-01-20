Renewed appeal for mountain climber missing for almost a year

Police have issued a fresh appeal to help trace a mountain climber almost one year since he disappeared.

Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was reported missing from the Fort William area and it is understood he planned to climb Ben Nevis on January 27, 2023.

Family reported him missing after he failed to return from his trip and his car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was later found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.

He is described as six foot two, of heavy build and with fair hair.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but police have said it would most likely have been waterproofs and walking boots.

Police conducted extensive searches in the surrounding areas, including on Ben Nevis.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Despite extensive searches being carried out, Harvey has now been missing for a year and it remains vital that we find him and provide much needed answers for his family and friends.

“His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre and I would continue to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Harvey out walking around this time last year to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone out walking or climbing in the area who may have noticed something that could suggest Harvey has been there, to please pass this information to police.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3318 of Saturday January 28, 2023.