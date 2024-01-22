Trio to appear in court after drugs worth more than £3.5m seized

Three men have been charged and cannabis plants worth more than £3.5 million have been seized following a raid on a property in Greenock.

The trio were arrested and charged after police acting on a warrant searched premises on West Stewart Street in the Inverclyde town and discovered the plants on Sunday.

The three men, aged 25, 32 and 37, were expected to appear in the dock at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the raid.

The total estimated street value of the plants recovered from the property was £3.6 million.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said: “This recovery highlights our commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and keeping our communities safe from the harm caused by illegal drugs.

“Support from members of the public is vital as part of our work to bring those responsible for supplying illegal substances to justice.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about the sale and supply of drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.

“Alternatively, calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”