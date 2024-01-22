FAI to be held into death of newborn girl at Glasgow hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FAI to be held into death of newborn girl at Glasgow hospital

By Press Association
Sophia Smith died at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the death of an 11-day-old baby at a hospital which faced a police probe.

Newborn Sophia Smith died on April 11 2017 at the Royal Hospital for Children at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) campus in Glasgow.

She became ill with an infection similar to MRSA, which developed into sepsis.

MSP Paul O’Kane has hit out on behalf her parents, Theresa and Matthew Smith, who live in his constituency.

He has called for resignations over delays to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry.

Police launched an investigation into the death, alongside other fatalities at QEUH including leukaemia patient Milly Main, 10, who died after a catheter became infected when she was in remission.

In 2020, Sophia Smith’s case was handed over to the Crown Office (COPFS) and a decision was made not to bring criminal charges.

Announcing a fatal accident inquiry (FAI), a spokesperson from COPFS said this could be reversed if more evidence emerged.

The Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC, decided there was a public interest into holding a FAI to examine “the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death”, after a “thorough and independent” investigation.

The Crown Office instructed police to investigate “a number” of deaths at QEUH.

No date has yet been announced for the FAI.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate has decided that a discretionary fatal accident inquiry should be held into the causes of this tragic death to ensure that there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case.

“The procurator fiscal has now started work to initiate this inquiry and there are a number of legal steps which must be taken before it can commence.

“Sophia’s family will be kept informed of what will happen next.”