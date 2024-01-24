Tributes to ‘loving’ man after crash death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Tributes to ‘loving’ man after crash death

By Press Association
Barry Dawson died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
Barry Dawson died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

The family of a father who died following a three-vehicle crash have said they are “devastated” at their loss.

Barry Dawson, 48, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene of the collision in Cambus, Clackmannanshire.

The crash happened around midnight on Saturday into Sunday January 7 on the A907 Alloa Road at Park Terrace.

Mr Dawson’s family paid tribute to him in a statement released through Police Scotland.

They said: “We are devastated by the loss of Barry. He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend.

“Our lives will never be the same without him. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

The vehicles involved were a black Ford Fiesta, a silver Audi A4 and a silver Citroen C1 in which Mr Dawson was a passenger.

Two other people were taken to hospital following the crash.

Police said that investigations are continuing and appealed for information.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Dawson’s family and friends following their loss.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected and we will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone, who has not already spoken to officers and has information such as dash-cam, that could help with our investigation to come forward.

“In particular we are keen to speak to the occupants of a red car that stopped on Park Terrace after the crash as they may have important witness information that could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0003 of Sunday January 7 2024.