Tributes to ‘loving’ man after crash death

The family of a father who died following a three-vehicle crash have said they are “devastated” at their loss.

Barry Dawson, 48, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene of the collision in Cambus, Clackmannanshire.

The crash happened around midnight on Saturday into Sunday January 7 on the A907 Alloa Road at Park Terrace.

Mr Dawson’s family paid tribute to him in a statement released through Police Scotland.

They said: “We are devastated by the loss of Barry. He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend.

“Our lives will never be the same without him. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

The vehicles involved were a black Ford Fiesta, a silver Audi A4 and a silver Citroen C1 in which Mr Dawson was a passenger.

Two other people were taken to hospital following the crash.

Police said that investigations are continuing and appealed for information.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Dawson’s family and friends following their loss.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected and we will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone, who has not already spoken to officers and has information such as dash-cam, that could help with our investigation to come forward.

“In particular we are keen to speak to the occupants of a red car that stopped on Park Terrace after the crash as they may have important witness information that could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0003 of Sunday January 7 2024.