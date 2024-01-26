Two in hospital after pedestrian hit by car

Two people were taken to hospital after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The 39-year-old woman was struck by an Audi A3 being driven by a 69-year-old man on the A77 southbound outside Ayr, near the Holmston roundabout, at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended and the woman and man were both taken to Crosshouse Hospital near Kilmarnock for treatment. The driver was later released, police said.

Officers are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Constable Stuart MacArthur said: “Our investigation into the crash is continuing.

“I would urge any witnesses, or anyone driving on this stretch of road around the time of the crash, who may have information or any dashcam footage to contact us through 101, with reference number 3286 of January 24.”