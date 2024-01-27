Man, 64, dies after being struck by bus in Glasgow

A 64-year-old man has died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow.

Police were called to Great Western Road at 7.30am on Saturday, near its junction with Horselethill Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are appealing for information following a fatal crash on Great Western Road. Around 7.30am on Saturday, 27 January, 2024, we were called to a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian near the junction with Horselethill Road. Read more: https://t.co/WF62dmrhCj pic.twitter.com/1LczWpvq2t — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) January 27, 2024

The road – one of the city’s major arteries – was closed between the junctions with Byers Road and Cleveden Road while investigations were carried out.

Road policing Sergeant Nick Twigg issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died. Our officers will continue to support them as enquiries progress,” he said.

“We’ve already spoken to a number of witnesses but I’d appeal to anyone who saw what happened, and hasn’t already been in contact with police, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have any footage of the area at the time, perhaps dashcam or private CCTV, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number of 0766 of January 27.