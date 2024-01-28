Body of man found in Glasgow

Police have alerted the family of a missing man after a body was found in Glasgow.

Officers were called to the Carlisle Street area of the city at around 3.55pm on Saturday and made the discovery.

Around 3.55pm on Saturday, 27 January, 2024, the body of a man was found in the Carlisle Street area of Glasgow. Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing man Leslie Boyd has been informed. More: https://t.co/CcmLJQvBl8 pic.twitter.com/gVN4HbJNqd — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) January 28, 2024

The family of Leslie Boyd – who was last seen in nearby Ashfield Street on Wednesday – have been made aware.

Officers say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.