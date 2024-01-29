Ban on pavement parking in Edinburgh comes into force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Ban on pavement parking in Edinburgh comes into force

By Press Association
The ban is aimed to make streets in Edinburgh safer and more accessible for pedestrians, particularly those with mobility issues or impaired vision (PA)
The ban is aimed to make streets in Edinburgh safer and more accessible for pedestrians, particularly those with mobility issues or impaired vision (PA)

A city-wide ban on drivers parking their vehicles on pavements in Edinburgh comes into full effect on Monday morning.

Motorists could face a fine of up to £100 if they break the rule, which aims to stop vehicles from blocking pavements and obstructing pedestrians.

It is hoped the change will make streets safer and more accessible for pedestrians, particularly those with mobility issues or impaired vision.

Walking charity Paths For All has welcomed the ban and praised Edinburgh as the first Scottish city to enforce the legislation, which was passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2019.

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 included powers for councils to ban parking on pavements, at dropped kerbs and known crossing places as well as double parking.

The ban on pavement parking in Edinburgh comes into effect after a national survey commissioned by Paths For All found 60% of Scots would like to walk and cycle more often for everyday reasons.

The survey on public attitudes found 46% of people cited cars parked on pavements as an issue they encounter when walking or cycling locally.

The problem was found to be more pronounced among people with impaired mobility or a long-term illness, with 62% reporting their routes had been blocked by parked vehicles.

A higher percentage of people who said their health was either bad or very bad also cited pavement parking as an impediment (60%), as did people aged 45 and over (51%).

Kevin Lafferty, chief executive of Paths For All, said: “We support the new pavement parking ban which is to be enforced across Scotland.

“No longer will vehicles obstructing pavements and dropped kerbs be a barrier for people trying to safely navigate through their neighbourhoods.

“Speaking as CEO of Paths For All, I hear from countless community members across the country who feel restricted by pavement parking in their daily lives. Parents unable to push prams, wheelchair users forced into roads, and people with sight loss unable to access paths.

“However, this ban tangibly breaks down accessibility issues and clears the way, quite literally, for more Scots to walk and wheel safely every day.

“We’d like to praise Edinburgh for being the first city to enact this ban, and we hope the rest of the country will follow suit shortly.”

The Paths For All survey also found 14% of people who took part had to alter their routes because of cars parked on pavements.

This percentage increased to 19% among people with children in their household, 20% among those with disabilities and 29% among people who reported being in bad or very bad health .

Stuart Hay, director of walking charity Living Streets, said: “This poll highlights how widespread pavement parking is and the big job that the Scottish Government and local councils face in tackling an issue that affects all pedestrians, including children, disabled people and older citizens.

“It’s welcomed that the capital is taking action but other councils need to deal with dangerous and anti-social parking too.”