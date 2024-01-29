Man dies after blaze at flats By Press Association January 29 2024, 1:45 pm January 29 2024, 1:45 pm Share Man dies after blaze at flats Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6355973/man-dies-after-blaze-at-flats/ Copy Link Police said investigations are continuing (David Cheskin/PA) A man has died following a fire at high-rise flats in Edinburgh. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines and a height appliance went to the scene in Calder Gardens when the alarm was raised at 12.45am on Monday. Police said a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Sighthill area of the city. Investigations are continuing, but the force said there are no suspicious circumstances. A police spokesman said: “The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No-one else was injured and the building was not evacuated. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. However, there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.”