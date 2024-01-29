Man dies after blaze at flats

A man has died following a fire at high-rise flats in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines and a height appliance went to the scene in Calder Gardens when the alarm was raised at 12.45am on Monday.

Police said a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Sighthill area of the city.

Investigations are continuing, but the force said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesman said: “The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No-one else was injured and the building was not evacuated.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. However, there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.”