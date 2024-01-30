Man arrested after allegedly posing as hospital worker By Press Association January 30 2024, 12:22 pm January 30 2024, 12:22 pm Share Man arrested after allegedly posing as hospital worker Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6357307/man-arrested-after-allegedly-posing-as-hospital-worker/ Copy Link Police are investigating the incident at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (Jane Barlow/PA) A man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a member of staff at a hospital. Police Scotland were made aware of the incident at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday. The force said a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man falsely claiming to be a member of staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary around 4.40am on Friday January 26. “A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.” It is understood the man did not have any contact with patients. An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We can confirm an individual was arrested at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday January 26. “We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations.”