Coastguard refloats stranded vessel

The coastguard refloated a vessel that became stranded aground in the Scottish Highlands.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, HM Coastguard responded to reports of the boat, which was aground near Strome Castle, Loch Carron.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard has been responding to a vessel running aground near Strome Castle in Loch Carron.

“Alerted at around 1.30pm, Kyle and Applecross Coastguard Rescue Teams and lifeboats from Portree and Kyle RNLI were sent to the scene.”

The added that the vessel has been “successfully refloated and moored nearby, final assets are in the process of standing down”.