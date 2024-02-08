Girl, 11, dies in hospital a week after bin lorry crash

An 11-year-old girl has died a week after she was struck by a bin lorry.

The collision happened on the B6105 near East Gordon in the Scottish Borders at around 8.05am on Wednesday January 31.

Elizabeth Bell, 11, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh but she died a week later, on February 7, police said.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash, which happened near a junction with an unclassified local road.

Sergeant Dom Doyle said: “Our thoughts are with Elizabeth’s family and they have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

The 11-year-old was from East Gordon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0574 of January 31.