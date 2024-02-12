Writer Simon Fanshawe appointed as University of Edinburgh rector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Writer Simon Fanshawe appointed as University of Edinburgh rector

By Press Association
Simon Fanshawe will take up his post at the University of Edinburgh in March (Jane Barlow/PA)
Simon Fanshawe will take up his post at the University of Edinburgh in March (Jane Barlow/PA)

Writer, broadcaster and activist Simon Fanshawe has been named as the new rector of the University of Edinburgh.

The former comedian, who works as a consultant and practitioner in the field of diversity and inclusion, will take up office on March 4 following an uncontested election.

Mr Fanshawe won a Perrier Award – awarded for the best comedy show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – in 1989.

He was one of the six co-founders of LGBT right charity Stonewall and was made an OBE in 2013 for services to higher education.

He formerly chaired the governing council at the University of Sussex from 2007 to 2013.

Mr Fanshawe replaces Debora Kayembe, a human rights lawyer who has served as rector since 2021.

“Being named rector of the University of Edinburgh is a great honour,” he said.

“It is a university with a great legacy and current practice of stellar research and wonderful teaching.

“The role of rector offers great opportunity to convene discussions on the most effective ways of advancing the university, its staff and students and to promote mutual understanding in the exchange of ideas.”

Mr Fanshawe spent part of his childhood in Edinburgh and Stirling. He went to Davidson’s Mains Primary School and still has family connections to Edinburgh.

Leigh Chalmers, vice-principal and secretary of the University of Edinburgh, said: “We look forward to working with Simon and we thank Debora for her service.”