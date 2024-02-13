Man and woman die following three-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Man and woman die following three-vehicle crash

By Press Association
A road closed sign (David Davies/PA)
A road closed sign (David Davies/PA)

Two people have died following a crash in Dumfries and Galloway on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a road crash on the A75, near to the B721 near Annan, which involved a Peugeot Boxer van, a Nissan Qashqai and a Renault Clio at around 6.20am.

Emergency services attended and the 42-year-old driver of the Nissan and the 35-year-old driver of the Peugeot were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old male driver of the Renault Clio was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out inquiries.

Inspector Adnan Alam of the Road Policing Unit at Irvine Police Office said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the man and woman who died.

“Our officers will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this crash.

“We are looking to speak to any motorists who were on the road between 6.00am and 6.20am on Tuesday morning, who may have seen these vehicles, or anything else which could be of significance.

“We would also urge anyone with dash-cam footage to please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0414 of Tuesday February 13 2024.”