Two people taken to hospital after road crash in Fife By Press Association February 20 2024, 5:53 pm The crash occurred at around 2.30pm, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said (PA) Two people have been taken to hospital following a road crash in Fife involving five vehicles. Emergency services were alerted to the collision on the A915 near Windygates at around 2.30pm, a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said. The two casualties were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by ambulance for treatment. It is understood the road is set to remain closed while road investigations are being conducted.