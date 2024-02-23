Pedestrian hit by bus dies in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pedestrian hit by bus dies in hospital

By Press Association
Andrew Grant died almost a week after the collision (Police Scotland/PA)
Andrew Grant died almost a week after the collision (Police Scotland/PA)

A devastated family have urged people to “live today like it’s your last” after a man who was hit by a bus died in hospital.

Pedestrian Andrew Grant, 74, was involved in a collision with a bus on Oxgangs Road North in Edinburgh at around 8.50pm last Friday, February 16.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries and died on Thursday February 22.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, his family said: “Devastatingly, and after a week of fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, our dad, husband, brother, uncle, papa, passed away at 7.03pm on Thursday night.

“We, as a family, have had the most tragic and heartbreaking week, so please live today like it’s your last, because tomorrow may never come.

“We ask that our privacy is respected.”

Police said they are keen to trace members of the public – who were wearing military uniforms – who provided assistance to Mr Grant before emergency services arrived at the scene last Friday.

Road Policing Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Grant at this difficult time. We will continue to offer them support as our investigations progress.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. There are a number of people we’re still keen to trace who witnessed what happened, particularly those who provided first aid to Andrew at the scene.

“It’s believed they were wearing military uniforms. I’d urge them to get in touch with us.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the Oxgangs Road North area around the time is asked to contact police.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 3657 of February 16.