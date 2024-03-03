Man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Glasgow

A man has died and a woman is seriously injured following a crash involving several cars, some of which were parked, in Glasgow.

Police were called to a report of a crash on South Street involving a white Mercedes C43, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, a black Nissan Juke and several parked cars at around 7.35pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Mercedes, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old woman driving the Nissan was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Sean Dempsey, of the road policing unit in Glasgow, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash. I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened, and has not already spoken with officers, to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist us to get in touch.”

The road was closed for around eight hours for investigations and was reopened at about 3.30am on Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 2941 of March 2.