Police inquiry under way after man attacked at rail station

A man was attacked at a railway station in East Dunbartonshire in the early hours of Saturday, police have said.

The victim, aged in his 40s, suffered “multiple lacerations” following a serious assault at Westerton railway station in Bearsden.

The attack happened just after 1am on Saturday.

He required medical treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or threatening, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

The suspects are described as white men in their late teens to early twenties.

One wore a black tracksuit while the other was dressed in a North Face grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 78 of March 2.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.