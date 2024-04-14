Teenager charged in connection with death of 70-year-old man

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a 70-year-old man in Glasgow.

Police were called to Victoria Road on the city’s south side following reports of a serious assault on Friday at 11.55pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 15-year-old was arrested.

The boy was charged on Sunday and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective inspector Alan Ferguson said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with the deceased’s family and friends, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“I would like to thank the local community for their assistance with our enquiries.”