Man, 41, dies following single vehicle crash in Glenrothes

A 41-year-old man died following a road crash in Glenrothes, Fife, on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the single vehicle crash on Woodside Road at about 7.50pm.

The vehicle involved was a blue Seat Leon and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about six hours while emergency services responded.

Road policing Sergeant Tom Aitken appealed for drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area prior to the incident and who may be able to help to contact us.

“Likewise, I would ask any drivers with dashcam or private CCTV which may help us to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3413 of May 4.