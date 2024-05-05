Exhibition of works by ‘Dunfermline’s greatest son’ to open in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Exhibition of works by ‘Dunfermline’s greatest son’ to open in September

By Press Association
The sketches will form part of the exhibition when it opens later this year (OnFife/PA)
The sketches will form part of the exhibition when it opens later this year (OnFife/PA)

Sketches for a stained glass window commissioned by Scottish philanthropist Andrew Carnegie are among a number of works by Queen Victoria’s favourite artist appearing in an exhibition later this year.

The rarely seen images form part of a retrospective of Dunfermline-born artist Sir Joseph Noel Paton, which opens on September 14 in Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries.

The sketches, featuring figures from Scotland’s heroic past, were designs for a window in Dunfermline Abbey commissioned by Dunfermline-born Carnegie who, as he said in one letter, wanted to create a “thing of beauty to stand for centuries”.

Dunfermline Abbey
The window was commissioned for Dunfermline Abbey (Alamy/PA)

Carnegie, who returned from the US to see the window shortly after it was unveiled in June 1884, wrote to Paton to express his pleasure with the finished work: “I have seen the window under various conditions and it is superb. I am more than satisfied – I am delighted.”

Exhibition curator Lesley Lettice said the commission was important to Paton as well, and added: “As a son of Dunfermline, Paton was thrilled to create the designs for the Abbey windows – and we’re delighted to be showing them alongside so many highlights from his distinguished career.”

The exhibition features works from eight public collections and a number of private loans, and includes Carnegie’s letter to Paton as well as a letter to Paton’s sister Amelia Hill, a renowned sculptor, in which he describes Paton as “Dunfermline’s greatest son”.

The Carnegie Historical Window is considered to be highly symbolic (Scottish Stained Glass Trust and Symposium/PA)

The so-called “Carnegie Historical Window”, which can be seen in the nave of Dunfermline Abbey to this day, is considered to be highly symbolic.

It includes King Malcolm III and his wife Margaret in reference to the founding of the Abbey, while the figures of William Wallace and Robert the Bruce evoke Scotland’s fight for independence.

The Carnegie window is one of three in the Abbey designed by Paton.

The McLaren window depicts the Last Supper and the Resurrection, and the Spowart window features Jesus in the Garden at Gethsemane after his betrayal by Judas.

The Sir Joseph Noel Paton retrospective runs from September 14 to February 9.