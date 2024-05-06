Two police injured in ‘disturbance involving a weapon’ in Paisley

Two police officers have been injured in a “disturbance involving a weapon” in Paisley.

A 27-year old man was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at around 1pm on Monday after a collision involving a car and a stationary police vehicle in Glasgow Road.

The two officers were treated by paramedics.

Officers remain at the scene while inquires continue, and Glasgow Road remains closed between Buchlyvie Road and Allanton Avenue, with drivers being asked to avoid the area.

Police say there is no risk to the public, and they are not treating the incident as terrorism-related.