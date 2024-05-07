Number of delayed discharge beds at highest level for four months

The average number of beds occupied by patients delayed from leaving hospital reached its highest level in four months in March, according to latest figures.

Public Health Scotland data showed that in March this year, on average, 1,892 beds were occupied each day by patients clinically ready to leave hospital but unable to do so, for reasons such as a lack of social care packages or family and carer issues.

This was the highest level since November 2023 when it was 1,894.

The number of people delayed in hospital decreased slightly to 1,910 in March, down from 1,914 in February but up from 1,860 in January.

In March this year 58,646 days were spent in hospital by people whose discharge was delayed.

This is a 9% increase on the number of delayed days in that month in 2023 (54,046).

The average length of delay for people delayed in March this year was 24 days.

This was up from February and January this year when it was 22 days and down from 29 days in December 2023.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP urged incoming first minister John Swinney to prioritise tackling the issue of delayed discharge.

He said: “Since Shona Robison promised to eradicate delayed discharge nine years ago, successive SNP health secretaries have completely failed to do so.

“It is totally unacceptable that over 1,900 patients were languishing in hospital beds in March despite being healthy enough to go home.

“That has a devastating knock-on effect for patients and staff in other areas of our NHS, including longer delays at A&E and planned operations being cancelled.

“John Swinney was sat round the Cabinet table as the SNP repeatedly failed to free up hospital beds. As he prepares to enter Bute House, he should be prioritising this issue and he should start by backing our ambitious plans for a modern, efficient and local health service.”

Scottish Labour Health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie said the NHS is in “total chaos after after 17 years of SNP failure” and called for action to tackle the issues.

She said: “Delayed discharge is soaring and piling pressure on other services.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “The health and social care system continues to face pressure due to a number of factors, including the availability of workforce and suitable care placements, and increased levels of frailty and acuity, likely worsened by the impact of the pandemic.

“The Scottish Government is continuing to work with NHS boards and health and social care partnerships to reduce delays in people leaving hospital.

“We have put in place the delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan, that seeks to create the necessary capacity to deal with emerging pressures, and are also investing in hospital at home, with the aim of reducing acute admissions and allowing people to return home sooner.”