Woman killed in two-vehicle crash named

A woman who died in a crash involving a car and a van has been named by police.

Morven Gordon, 42, from the Aviemore area, died at the scene after the crash on the A9 at Slochd in the Highlands at about 9.30pm on Monday.

She was driving a Kia Rio which was involved in a crash with an Iveco Daily van.

Police have appealed for information.

Sergeant David Miller from the Road Policing Unit at Dingwall said: “Our thoughts remain with Morven’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Her family has asked that their privacy is respected.

“Our investigation into this crash is continuing and we would reappeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area at the time and has information that may assist to contact us.

“We would also ask drivers with dashcam to check their footage and please get in touch if it holds anything relevant.

“Please contact us through 101, quoting incident 3682 of May 6.”