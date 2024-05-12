Firefighters tackle wildfire amid warnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackle wildfire amid warnings

By Press Association
Firefighters tackled a wildfire on Brimmond Hill near Aberdeen on Saturday night (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters have tackled a wildfire near Aberdeen while warnings of potential blazes are in place due to the dry weather.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three fire engines went to the scene on Brimmond Hill when the alarm was raised at 11.19pm on Saturday.

Around 100 square metres of gorse was alight and firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the scene at around 4.50am on Sunday.

SFRS issued a warning of an extreme risk of wildfire for Inverness-shire and large parts of northern Scotland on Saturday, while much of the rest of the country remains at very high risk and elsewhere it is low, moderate or high.

There were no reports of any injuries following the incident in Aberdeen.

SFRS said at this time of year, there is a lot of dead vegetation left over from last year which can dry very quickly and act as fuel for wildfires.

The weather over the next few days is expected to be dominated by high pressure and a combination of high temperatures, low humidity and strengthening winds, contributing to the wildfire risk.

Group commander Niall MacLennan, an SFRS wildfire tactical adviser, said: “Over the weekend, the risk of wildfire is very real due to the higher temperatures and forecast low relative humidity.

“This contributes significantly to drying and lowering of moisture content in fine fuels, which are predominant in our countryside.

“If a naked flame comes into contact with this vegetation, it will act as a fuel and could spread rapidly.”

He urged people heading into the countryside to behave responsibly and think twice before using any naked flames.