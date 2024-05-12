Scotland’s private sector sees sharpest rise in output for a year, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s private sector sees sharpest rise in output for a year, figures show

By Press Association
Royal Bank of Scotland figures show private sector firms in Scotland saw their sharpest rise in new business for 12 months (Jane Barlow/PA)
April 2024 saw Scotland’s private sector enjoy its sharpest rise in output for 12 months, according to a recent Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) report.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index for April 2024 found that the growth in new business was heavily reliant on the service sector, where firms reported new contract wins and increased investment.

This contrasts with a sharp and deepening downturn in manufacturing because of another drop in new orders, with the two sectors now seeing one of the largest divergences in output in more than 26 years of data collection.

The report’s headline Business Activity Index shows that overall output in the service and manufacturing sectors rose from 53.6 points in March 2024 to 53.8 points in April, indicating the sharpest increase in output since April 2023, when it stood at 54.3 points.

RBS Scotland board chairwoman Judith Cruickshank said: “Scottish private sector companies signalled a solid start to the second quarter, with expansions now noted in each month of 2024.

“Activity rose at a quicker pace as growth in new business was sustained. However, as has been the case since the current expansion in activity began, growth was limited to service providers, while the manufacturing sector remained in contraction territory.

“Moreover, inflationary pressures also quickened notably, with service firms being the main reason behind the stickiness in prices and charges.”

The figures also show that staff numbers at Scotland’s private sector firms rose for their 15th straight month, mainly driven by the service sector, with Scotland seeing the second-highest rise in new jobs out of the 12 UK areas in the report.

Scottish firms also saw input costs rise at the fastest rate in eight months, likely thanks to growing salaries and increases in the prices of utilities and raw materials.

This led firms to raise output prices at the highest rate for nine months, with only north-east England seeing steeper output price rises.

The report also shows that despite falling to a five-month low, and despite being the lowest of any UK area, overall sentiment among businesses in the Scottish private sector remains positive, with firms hopeful that increased demand conditions will support future expansions in activity.