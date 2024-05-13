Police continue hunt for witnesses as motorcyclist who died in crash is named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Stirlingshire in May has been named by police.

Scott Campbell, 50, died at the scene on the A85 near Glenogle, Stirlingshire, after being involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

He was riding a Suzuki GSXR which was involved in a collision with another motorcyclist riding a Triumph Tiger, and a Toyota Yaris on Sunday May 5.

The other motorcyclist, aged 54, was taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Yaris did not require medical treatment.

The crash happened at about 5.30pm and police launched an appeal for witnesses.

Mr Campbell’s family released a statement which said: “Our son Scott Campbell tragically lost his life on Sunday May 5; he will be sorely missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Fly high our boy.”

Road policing inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We’ll support them and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“I’m still keen to speak to anyone else who saw what happened or has dashcam footage from the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2678 of May 5.