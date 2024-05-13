Police continue hunt for witnesses as motorcyclist who died in crash is named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police continue hunt for witnesses as motorcyclist who died in crash is named

By Press Association
Scott Campbell died in a crash on the A85 near Glenogle (Police Scotland handout/PA Wire).
Scott Campbell died in a crash on the A85 near Glenogle (Police Scotland handout/PA Wire).

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Stirlingshire in May has been named by police.

Scott Campbell, 50, died at the scene on the A85 near Glenogle, Stirlingshire, after being involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

He was riding a Suzuki GSXR which was involved in a collision with another motorcyclist riding a Triumph Tiger, and a Toyota Yaris on Sunday May 5.

The other motorcyclist, aged 54, was taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Yaris did not require medical treatment.

The crash happened at about 5.30pm and police launched an appeal for witnesses.

Mr Campbell’s family released a statement which said: “Our son Scott Campbell tragically lost his life on Sunday May 5; he will be sorely missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Fly high our boy.”

Road policing inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We’ll support them and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“I’m still keen to speak to anyone else who saw what happened or has dashcam footage from the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2678 of May 5.