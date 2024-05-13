Man to appear in court after cannabis worth £300,000 found in raids

A man has been charged with drug offences after cannabis with a street value of £300,000 was found in raids.

The 32-year-old was charged on Friday after four addresses were searched across Aberdeenshire.

A property in High Street, Cuminestown, was raided on April 30 and a cultivation area was found. Another was found in a raid on a property in Haremoss Drive, Portlethen, on May 1.

Two properties were searched in Aberdeen and a large number of cannabis plants were found at a property at Glenbervie Road in the Torry district.

Police urged householders who spotted “any suspicious behaviour in and around buildings that aren’t frequently occupied” to report concerns.

The man was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Officers are removing drugs from communities right across Scotland day in, day out, and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“I would specifically ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour in and around buildings that aren’t frequently occupied, or has concerns regarding drug production and crime in their area, to report this to us so we can investigate.”

Those with concerns should report this to Police Scotland via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.