By Press Association May 13 2024, 2:00 pm May 13 2024, 2:00 pm Girl, 10, who was reported missing is found safe and well Police said that Sophia Timms had been found safe and well (Andrew Milligan/PA) A 10-year-old girl who went missing on Monday morning has been traced safe and well. Sophia Timms was reported missing from Dunbar at about 8.30am, having last been seen on Belhaven Road. Police Scotland launched an appeal to the public for information to help trace the youngster. At about 13.35pm on Monday, police said she had been found and is safe and well, before thanking the public for their help in tracing her.