Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held into death of Scots teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held into death of Scots teenager

By Press Association
A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the teenager’s death (PA)
A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the teenager’s death (PA)

A Fatal Accident Inquiry is to be held into the death of a Scots teenager who took his own life after he was placed in a locked adult psychiatric ward.

Harris Macdonell, 19, was sent to the ward after experiencing a breakdown following a delayed diagnosis of autism.

The teenager, who lived with his family near Melrose, in the Borders, died in August 2020. His family have said they believe he would still be alive if he had received the right care for his condition.

The Lord Advocate has decided it is in the public interest to hold a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) to examine the full circumstances surrounding his death.

The decision follows an independent investigation by the procurator fiscal.

Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The Lord Advocate has decided that a discretionary FAI should be held into the causes of this tragic death to ensure that there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case.

“The procurator fiscal has now started work to initiate this inquiry and there are a number of legal steps which must be taken before it can commence.

“Harris’s family will be kept informed of what will happen next.”