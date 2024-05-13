Unlicensed cosmetic products worth thousands of pounds seized in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Unlicensed cosmetic products worth thousands of pounds seized in Glasgow

By Press Association
Chemicals used in cosmetic procedures have been seized in a raid in Glasgow (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chemicals used in cosmetic procedures have been seized in a raid in Glasgow (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thousands of pounds worth of unlicensed and unprescribed products used in cosmetic procedures have been seized from a Glasgow warehouse.

Dermal fillers, needles, and vials of botulinum toxin, worth thousands of pounds, were seized by officers from the criminal enforcement unit (CEU) of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Glasgow City Council environmental health officers and MHRA officials inspected the premises at an industrial estate in the north of the city after receiving complaints from the public.

Police Scotland also raised concerns about the type of products being stored, distributed and sold from the premises.

There were about 400 non-compliant dermal fillers and 320 non-compliant needles or cannulas seized.

More than 180 vials of unlicensed or illegal botulinum toxin were also seized.

City councillor Ruairi Kelly, Glasgow’s convener of neighbourhood services, said: “The use of unlicensed and unauthorised products and unprescribed medicines in some aesthetics clinics is a serious concern. It is illegal and puts people’s health at risk.

“Our environmental health team has received an increasing number of complaints about practices and procedures in Glasgow aesthetic clinics which don’t need to register with Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS).

“Demand for these types of procedures is high and we are also finding that practitioners are travelling around the UK to hold pop-up clinics in locations that are not suitable for this type of treatment.

“Environmental health is currently investigating a recent incident where a woman was hospitalised after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift procedure in a Glasgow hotel.”

He added: “People need to be extremely careful when considering undergoing cosmetic procedures.

“If they go wrong – the consequences can be painful, disfiguring and require emergency medical treatment.

“Our environmental health officers are carrying out inspections of aesthetic clinics in the city to help safeguard the public and will continue to take enforcement action when required.”

Andy Morling, MHRA deputy director of criminal enforcement, said: “Medicines like these are powerful and dangerous in the wrong hands, potentially leading to serious adverse health consequences.

“The criminals trading in these products are not only breaking the law, they also have no regard for people’s safety.

“It is illegal to advertise, sell or supply medicines such as these without the appropriate authorisation.

“If you see these products, or any other powerful medicines, being sold on social media or elsewhere online, be very cautious”.

He added: “It’s highly unlikely to be legitimate. You can help the MHRA take action by reporting concerns to us through our yellow card scheme.

“Our criminal enforcement unit will continue working to protect your health by disrupting this harmful and illegal trade.

“We’re grateful to our partners in Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland, for helping in our efforts to do this”.