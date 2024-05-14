Landmark church spire gleaming again following £400,000 restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landmark church spire gleaming again following £400,000 restoration

By Press Association
The Crown of Thorns spire is visible from miles around (Images Above/PA)
A church spire once deemed to be at risk of collapse is gleaming once again following the completion of a £400,000 restoration project.

The Crown of Thorns spire of St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow, West Lothian, which is visible from both the M9 motorway and the Edinburgh-Glasgow train line, has undergone refurbishment to repair extensive rot in its structural timbers.

Its external cladding has also been replaced with a new, bronze alloy cladding, returning the spire’s colour to the shining glow of the original structure built in 1964.

Retired architect Brian Lightbody, who led the project, said: “The location, design and materials involved have made this an unusually complex project.

“We’re confident the spire will stand proud for generations.”

Alan Miller, leader of the church’s Aspire Linlithgow fundraising programme, said: “We are hugely grateful to our grant funders: Historic Environment Scotland; the Church of Scotland General Trustees; the Scottish Landfill Trust; and the Pilgrim Trust.

“But everyone who has donated in any way should feel a sense of pride that their contribution is reflected in the gleam of the renewed spire.”

The Reverend Dr Liam Fraser, minister of St Michael’s, said: “Sixty years on from the installation of the spire in 1964, the excitement this project has generated locally is astonishing.

“Both a beloved symbol of the town, and a representation of Christ’s Crown of Thorns, it speaks to people in many different ways: of certainty, of renewal, and even of eternity.

“But the most common reactions on the street at present are simply, ‘Wow’, or ‘Amazing.’”