Man, 30, charged following fatal Perthshire crash By Press Association May 15 2024, 11:07 pm May 15 2024, 11:07 pm Share Man, 30, charged following fatal Perthshire crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6471430/man-30-charged-following-fatal-perthshire-crash/ Copy Link The crash happened on the A93 near Meikleour (Peter Byrne/PA) A man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash in Perthshire in 2023. The incident involving a van, a car towing a caravan, and a tractor with a trailer happened on the A93 near Meikleour on September 13 last year. The 69-year-old man who was driving the car died at the scene. Police said a 30-year-old man has been charged following the incident. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.