Police seize £160,000 of cocaine as properties searched

Police have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £160,000 from addresses in two towns.

Officers in West Lothian recovered the class A drug during warranted searches of addresses on Park View, Jubilee Road and Kings Road in Whitburn, and on South Street in Armadale on Tuesday.

Police said inquiries into the recovery are ongoing.

Detective Inspector John Murphy said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“As our inquiries continue I would like to reassure the public that we remain wholly committed to disrupting drugs supply and will take any action necessary to rid our local communities of the misery drugs cause.”

Police have asked anyone with information about drugs in their community to call 101, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.