Man arrested over death of 24-year-old By Press Association May 16 2024, 4:05 pm May 16 2024, 4:05 pm

Police are investigating the death of John Cairns (Police Scotland/PA) A man has been arrested in connection with a death in North Lanarkshire, police have said. Officers were called to a property in Shiel Gardens, Shotts, at around 8.20am on Thursday May 9 after a man was found seriously injured. Emergency services attended but 24-year-old John Cairns was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said on Thursday that a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death. Inquiries are ongoing.