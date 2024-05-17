Man charged over death of 24-year-old By Press Association May 17 2024, 10:05 am May 17 2024, 10:05 am Share Man charged over death of 24-year-old Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6473147/man-charged-over-death-of-24-year-old/ Copy Link John Cairns died earlier in May (Police Scotland/PA) A man has been charged following the death of a man in North Lanarkshire. Police were called to a report of a man found seriously injured at a property in Shiel Gardens, Shotts at around 8.20am on Thursday May 9. Other emergency services attended and John Cairns, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is expected to appear at court in due course.