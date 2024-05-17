Man charged over death of 24-year-old

A man has been charged following the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

Police were called to a report of a man found seriously injured at a property in Shiel Gardens, Shotts at around 8.20am on Thursday May 9.

Other emergency services attended and John Cairns, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at court in due course.