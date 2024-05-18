Witness appeal after crash between motorbike and van

Police have appealed for witnesses after a crash between a motorbike and a van in Perthshire.

The crash happened on the A822 Gilmerton to Dunkeld road, at around 2pm on Friday.

A 65-year-old motorcyclist who was riding a blue Honda was taken to hospital after colliding with a silver Ford Transit van.

The casualty was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Inspector Colin Morrison said : “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for approximately eight hours while we investigated this serious crash. Local diversions were in place.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2167 of Friday May 17 2024.”