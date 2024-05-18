Celtic fans turn city centre green and white during trophy celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Celtic fans turn city centre green and white during trophy celebrations

By Press Association
Celtic fans celebrate in Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic fans celebrate in Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Thousands of Celtic fans have turned Glasgow city centre green and white as they gathered to celebrate winning the Premiership.

Elated fans scaled traffic lights and let off flares and smoke bombs following a 3-2 win over St Mirren at Celtic Park.

Celebrations began on Wednesday night with green fireworks set off in Glasgow’s east end following a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock which secured the title.

After the trophy presentation at Celtic Park on Saturday, an unofficial title party closed streets in the city centre close to Gallowgate.

Celtic Celebrations – Glasgow
Celtic fans celebrate after winning the cinch Premiership (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Supporters perched on top of traffic lights around Glasgow Cross and Trongate and many had their “taps aff” due to the heatwave.

One bus stop in Trongate had nine fans standing on the roof, while Glasgow City Council closed roads citing a “large gathering of football fans”.

Tricolour flags were flown from medieval buildings, and a Palestinian flag could be seen in the crowds.

A topless supporter clutched a bottle of Mad-Dog 2020 as he perched on top of a traffic light, while an older fan held a flag reading “The Celts – a club open to all”.

Celtic Celebrations – Glasgow
Celtic fans celebrate in the Trongate area of Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic asked that fans “celebrate positively”, in a message posted on X: “As we enjoy once again lifting the Scottish Premiership title, we ask that supporters this weekend celebrate positively, safely and responsibly, mindful always that we enjoy these moments within the context of our wider community.”

Earlier in the week, Glasgow City Council had urged fans to “respect the city”, posting: “As this season reaches its conclusion over the next two weekends, we want everyone to be able to celebrate safely, responsibly, & with consideration for others.

“Whoever you support; whatever the results – enjoy yourself, but please respect the city.”