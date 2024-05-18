Celtic fans turn city centre green and white during trophy celebrations

Thousands of Celtic fans have turned Glasgow city centre green and white as they gathered to celebrate winning the Premiership.

Elated fans scaled traffic lights and let off flares and smoke bombs following a 3-2 win over St Mirren at Celtic Park.

Celebrations began on Wednesday night with green fireworks set off in Glasgow’s east end following a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock which secured the title.

After the trophy presentation at Celtic Park on Saturday, an unofficial title party closed streets in the city centre close to Gallowgate.

Celtic fans celebrate after winning the cinch Premiership (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Supporters perched on top of traffic lights around Glasgow Cross and Trongate and many had their “taps aff” due to the heatwave.

One bus stop in Trongate had nine fans standing on the roof, while Glasgow City Council closed roads citing a “large gathering of football fans”.

Tricolour flags were flown from medieval buildings, and a Palestinian flag could be seen in the crowds.

A topless supporter clutched a bottle of Mad-Dog 2020 as he perched on top of a traffic light, while an older fan held a flag reading “The Celts – a club open to all”.

Celtic fans celebrate in the Trongate area of Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic asked that fans “celebrate positively”, in a message posted on X: “As we enjoy once again lifting the Scottish Premiership title, we ask that supporters this weekend celebrate positively, safely and responsibly, mindful always that we enjoy these moments within the context of our wider community.”

Earlier in the week, Glasgow City Council had urged fans to “respect the city”, posting: “As this season reaches its conclusion over the next two weekends, we want everyone to be able to celebrate safely, responsibly, & with consideration for others.

“Whoever you support; whatever the results – enjoy yourself, but please respect the city.”