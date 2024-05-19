Police arrest 19 as 25,000 gather for Celtic title celebrations

Police arrested 19 people as 25,000 people gathered in Glasgow to celebrate Celtic’s title win.

Four officers were injured in disorder at the impromptu gathering at Glasgow Cross – which has become a regular occurrence when the Parkhead side lifts the league trophy in recent years.

Council leader Susan Aitken slammed the celebrations as “depressing and unacceptable” as she thanked cleansing teams for the overnight clean up operation.

Roads in the area were closed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Superintendent John Menzies said: “I would like to thank our partner agencies and the wider public for their support.

“Unfortunately, we experienced some disorder including the use of pyrotechnics and alcohol-related offences. We took robust action to prevent these escalating.

“Violence and assaults on members of the public or police officers is completely unacceptable and we continue to work to identify those responsible.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ms Aitken said: “Thanks to @GlasgowCC cleansing teams for their overnight clean-up.

The celebrations were described as ‘unacceptable’ by the council (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But it’s depressing & unacceptable that yet again a significant number of grown adults are unable to celebrate their team’s success while also respecting fellow citizens & public property.”

Supporters perched on top of traffic lights around Glasgow Cross and Trongate with one bus stop having nine fans standing on the roof, while the local authority closed roads citing a “large gathering of football fans”.

A spokesman for the council said a “substantial amount of litter, debris and broken glass” was left in the area of Glasgow Cross when the crowd dispersed on Saturday night.

“After an exceptional clean-up effort by our teams overnight, the area is now clear – including the course for the Cancer Research UK Race for Life, which is taking place this morning.

“There has been damage to infrastructure such as bus stops and traffic signals, but we do not yet know the full extent of what repairs will be necessary.

The club will face rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup final next weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This kind of damage, disruption and antisocial behaviour remains unacceptable.

“It should be possible to celebrate and show a basic level of consideration for others in the city at the same time.”

With the Scottish Cup final taking place next weekend at Hampden Park in the city between the Old Firm clubs, the council is understood to be liaising with clubs about what can be done to safely celebrate a win.